IPO alert: Taurian MPS's shares are likely to be popular
Taurian MPS recently opened its IPO, aiming to raise ₹42.53 crore by offering 24.87 lakh new shares at ₹162-171 each.
Bidding wraps up on September 10, and the company is set to debut on the NSE Emerge platform on September 15.
What do they do?
They build crushing, screening, and washing plants (plus spare parts) for industries like mining, construction, food processing, and waste management.
Based out of Roorkee, Uttarakhand, they reach over 15 Indian states and even have dealers in the Gulf, Caribbean, and US.
Financial performance and use of proceeds
In FY25 (ended March 2025), revenue jumped 67% to ₹73.7 crore compared to last year—but net profit dipped 16% to ₹9.5 crore due to higher costs.
The money raised will go toward upgrading machinery, boosting R&D, covering working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.