Snap is creating 'startup squads' to help it move faster

Snapchat+ subscriptions and AR glasses are Snap's focus areas

Even with these challenges, Snapchat+ subscriptions are bringing in over $700 million a year from 15 million paying users—showing that direct revenue is becoming a bright spot for Snap.

The company's also betting big on AR glasses (Specs), which Spiegel describes as "a once-in-a-generation transformation toward human-centered computing."

Despite its market value dropping from $116 billion at its peak in 2021 to around $12 billion now, Snap hopes these moves will help it bounce back and grow again.