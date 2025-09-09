India launches UPI-UPU integration project: What it means

India has rolled out the UPI-UPU Integration project at the Universal Postal Congress in Dubai. This move links India's UPI payment system with the UPU Interconnection Platform, aiming to make sending money abroad faster, safer, and much more affordable—especially for families relying on remittances.

Connecting digital payments with postal services The project brings together India's digital payments with worldwide postal services with a vision to modernize using AI and machine learning.

It streamlines payments, identity, and addresses, making international transfers less complicated and more reliable.

Boosting financial inclusion Unlike traditional money transfer services that can be slow and pricey, this system uses public infrastructure to cut fees and speed things up.

Plus, it's designed to boost financial inclusion and encourage global teamwork.