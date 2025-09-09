LOADING...

AI could replace half of entry-level jobs by 2030

Business

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, warns that by 2030, AI could take over nearly 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs—think roles like junior lawyers.
He points out that tasks which are repetitive but always a bit different (like document review) are exactly what AI handles well.

Amodei's concerns

Amodei says many CEOs are eager to use AI to cut costs and reduce staff.
He's frustrated that governments and businesses aren't taking the risks seriously enough and urges them to start preparing for big changes ahead.

Who is Dario Amodei?

Amodei co-founded Anthropic, a company focused on building safe and controllable AI systems.
Before this, he led teams at OpenAI behind GPT-2 and GPT-3.
He's known for pushing for more transparency and smart policies so society isn't caught off guard by rapid tech changes.