AI could replace half of entry-level jobs by 2030
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, warns that by 2030, AI could take over nearly 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs—think roles like junior lawyers.
He points out that tasks which are repetitive but always a bit different (like document review) are exactly what AI handles well.
Amodei's concerns
Amodei says many CEOs are eager to use AI to cut costs and reduce staff.
He's frustrated that governments and businesses aren't taking the risks seriously enough and urges them to start preparing for big changes ahead.