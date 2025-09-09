FAA still mulling over whether to lift Boeing's production cap
The FAA hasn't decided yet if Boeing can ramp up production of its 737 MAX jets.
Since early 2024, Boeing's been capped at making 38 planes a month—this limit came after a scary mid-air incident last year when an Alaska Airlines flight was missing four key bolts.
That mishap put Boeing under the FAA's microscope and led to tighter oversight.
FAA's tabletop exercises
FAA chief Bryan Bedford says they're waiting on recommendations from their frontline teams before even thinking about raising the cap.
Right now, those teams haven't signed off, so nothing changes yet.
Boeing is hoping to bump up output to 42 jets a month once they get approval, but for now, the FAA is running scenario-based planning, known as tabletop exercises, before making any moves.
FAA is also working on air traffic control upgrade
The FAA is juggling more than just Boeing—they're also upgrading air traffic control (a $12.5 billion job) and rolling out new rules for drones and supersonic planes.
Bedford admits it's a lot to handle and says the agency needs significant reform to address ongoing issues in the air traffic system.