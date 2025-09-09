OpenAI's for-profit shift sparks legal probes over potential charitable trust breach

$50 million for community causes

More than 60 California nonprofits and labor groups are worried OpenAI's new structure could put profits ahead of public good.

To ease concerns, OpenAI has promised $50 million for community causes and brought on advisers with government ties.

The switch could unlock nearly $19 billion for AI research and hardware—but the backlash shows how tricky it is to mix big tech ambitions with social responsibility.

How this plays out might set the rules for future AI companies trying to do both good and well.