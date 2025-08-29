India's GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1

India 's economic growth is likely to have slowed down in the April-June quarter of this fiscal year. This deceleration is mainly due to weak urban demand and sluggish private investment. The recent tariff hikes by the US on Indian goods, including textiles and footwear, are also expected to impact exports. Despite these challenges, the country's GDP growth for this period is estimated at 6.7%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Tariff impact US doubles tariffs on Indian goods On Wednesday, the US doubled its tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50%. The move comes in light of New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. This is the most severe rate among US trading partners, matching that of Brazil. Economists have warned that such a drastic measure could hurt India's growth and jobs in the long run.

Economic resilience India one of fastest-growing major economies Despite the anticipated slowdown, India is still one of the fastest-growing major economies. The central bank expects full-year growth to remain close to 6.5%, with "minimal impact" from higher tariffs. The Ministry of Statistics will release GDP data for April-June, the first quarter of fiscal 2025/26, later today.

Growth drivers Nominal GDP growth expected at 8% A good monsoon, strong government spending, easing food inflation, and front-loaded US shipments are said to have supported growth in the quarter despite weak urban demand and slow private investment. However, nominal GDP growth, which includes the impact of inflation, is expected to have softened to 8% after averaging nearly 11% over the last eight quarters.

Revenue impact Lower nominal growth may impact government tax revenues The lower nominal growth, driven by multi-year low inflation, is likely to have impacted government tax revenues and corporate profits. Annual sales growth of 1,736 listed private manufacturing firms eased to 5.3% in the June quarter from 6.6% in the previous quarter. This data was revealed by a report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week.