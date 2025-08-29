Next Article
US tariffs on India due to Pakistan mediation snub?
A recent report says the US hit India with 50% tariffs after President Trump was frustrated at not being allowed to mediate the India-Pakistan conflict.
This move followed a military clash in May, with India sticking to its long-standing policy against outside intervention—even if it meant risking economic fallout.
India's tough stance could push it closer to China
Jefferies warns that India's tough stance could push it closer to China, especially as direct flights between the two countries resume.
The report also points out that India's reluctance to open up its agriculture sector and continued purchases of Russian oil are adding more strain, hinting at a possible shift in global alliances.