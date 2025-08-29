Next Article
Cochin Shipyard's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly earnings
Cochin Shipyard's stock climbed 2% to ₹1,636.90 on Friday, following its solid earnings for the quarter ending June 2025.
The company posted a net profit of ₹187.83 crore and revenue of ₹1,068.59 crore, catching the attention of investors and pushing the stock higher in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Annual revenue and profit growth
For the year ending March 2025, Cochin Shipyard's revenue rose to ₹4,819.96 crore from last year's ₹3,830.45 crore, with profits also up at ₹827.33 crore.
The company keeps things steady with almost no debt (debt-to-equity ratio at just 0.01).
Looking ahead, they've announced a stock split to make shares more accessible and brought in new directors to strengthen their leadership team.