Cochin Shipyard's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly earnings

Annual revenue and profit growth

For the year ending March 2025, Cochin Shipyard's revenue rose to ₹4,819.96 crore from last year's ₹3,830.45 crore, with profits also up at ₹827.33 crore.

The company keeps things steady with almost no debt (debt-to-equity ratio at just 0.01).

Looking ahead, they've announced a stock split to make shares more accessible and brought in new directors to strengthen their leadership team.