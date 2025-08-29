'BTS Movie Weeks' announced: Tickets are on sale now
What's the story
The globally popular K-pop band BTS has returned to South Korea after spending several weeks in North America. Fans spotted the members at the airport, heightening anticipation for their 2026 comeback. To further excite fans, the group announced a four-part film event called BTS Movie Weeks. The event will celebrate some of their most iconic live performances with digitally remastered versions in 4K and 5.1 surround sound.
Film details
Films celebrating BTS's journey
The BTS Movie Weeks will feature four films: BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. These films not only highlight the evolution of BTS but also showcase the unbreakable bond between the members and their fans.
Screening locations
Ticket sales for 'BTS Movie Weeks' already underway
The BTS Movie Weeks will be screened in more than 2,500 theaters across 65 countries from September 24 to October 5. Global ticket sales are already open for the event, but Indian fans might need to wait a bit longer. The announcement of this film event comes as fans eagerly await the release of BTS's upcoming album, which is set to drop in Spring 2026.