'BTS Movie Weeks' announced: Tickets are on sale now

The BTS Movie Weeks will feature four films: BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final, BTS 2019 World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself London, and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. These films not only highlight the evolution of BTS but also showcase the unbreakable bond between the members and their fans.

Screening locations

Ticket sales for 'BTS Movie Weeks' already underway

The BTS Movie Weeks will be screened in more than 2,500 theaters across 65 countries from September 24 to October 5. Global ticket sales are already open for the event, but Indian fans might need to wait a bit longer. The announcement of this film event comes as fans eagerly await the release of BTS's upcoming album, which is set to drop in Spring 2026.