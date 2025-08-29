Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda cover 'THR' post 'Saiyaara's success Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the leads from this summer's hit film Saiyaara, just landed the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.

Their rumored off-screen relationship and on-screen chemistry have fans talking, and the movie itself has become a massive success since its July 18 release—raking in ₹500 crore worldwide.

If you're curious about their journey, more from their interview drops tomorrow.