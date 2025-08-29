Next Article
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda cover 'THR' post 'Saiyaara's success
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the leads from this summer's hit film Saiyaara, just landed the cover of The Hollywood Reporter.
Their rumored off-screen relationship and on-screen chemistry have fans talking, and the movie itself has become a massive success since its July 18 release—raking in ₹500 crore worldwide.
If you're curious about their journey, more from their interview drops tomorrow.
Director, producer talk about film's success
Director Mohit Suri is thrilled with how Saiyaara turned out, especially praising Panday and Padda for connecting so well with audiences. The romantic genre is very close to his heart, he shared.
Backed by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara explores love stories that really resonate.