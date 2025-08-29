Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' heads to OTT: When, where to watch Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Rajkummar Rao's action-packed film Maalik will be streaming on Prime Video starting September 5. The movie, which first hit theaters this July, has already been up for digital rental since August 22, 2025.

While reviews have been mixed, Rao's intense action role has gotten a lot of love.