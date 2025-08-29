Next Article
Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' heads to OTT: When, where to watch
Rajkummar Rao's action-packed film Maalik will be streaming on Prime Video starting September 5. The movie, which first hit theaters this July, has already been up for digital rental since August 22, 2025.
While reviews have been mixed, Rao's intense action role has gotten a lot of love.
This is what 'Maalik' is about
Set in the gritty world of 1980s Allahabad, Maalik follows Deepak—a farmer's son who rises to become a feared don.
His journey gets tangled with an encounter specialist played by Prosenjit Chatterjee, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, and Swanand Kirkire.
The film dives into how crime and politics overlap through some pretty layered character dynamics.