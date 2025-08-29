Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika to get engaged today

Tamil cinema star Vishal is reportedly set to get engaged to actor Sai Dhanshika on his 47th birthday on Friday (August 29). The couple, who went public with their relationship in May this year, had initially planned to tie the knot on this day but postponed it due to Vishal's ongoing work at the Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Film Actors Association) building.

Details Ceremony to be attended by family, close friends The engagement ceremony will reportedly be a private event at Vishal's Anna Nagar residence, attended by family and close friends. Before the ceremony, Vishal is expected to visit the still-under-construction Nadigar Sangam building. An official announcement regarding their engagement is yet to be made.

Love story They know each other for years Vishal and Dhanshika's relationship spans over 15 years. The actor has been a pillar of support for Dhanshika during challenging times, as she revealed at the Yogi Da press meet earlier this year. Speaking about their bond, she said, "I've known Vishal for about 15 years, and he has always shown me respect whenever we met." It was only recently that their friendship turned into love.