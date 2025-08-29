Next Article
Brad Pitt's 'F1' races past 'Superman' on iTunes charts
Brad Pitt's new film F1 just sped to the top of the iTunes streaming charts, overtaking Superman.
Even with big summer releases like The Fantastic Four First Steps and Jurassic Park Rebirth in the mix, F1 grabbed attention for its high-energy racing scenes and engaging story.
More about the film and its cast
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing champ trying to make a comeback with an underdog team.
The cast includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem.
With $607 million earned worldwide and glowing ratings—82% from critics and 97% from audiences—F1 edged out Superman's $606 million run thanks to its strong cast and crowd-pleasing plot.