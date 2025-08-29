Brad Pitt's 'F1' races past 'Superman' on iTunes charts

More about the film and its cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former racing champ trying to make a comeback with an underdog team.

The cast includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem.

With $607 million earned worldwide and glowing ratings—82% from critics and 97% from audiences—F1 edged out Superman's $606 million run thanks to its strong cast and crowd-pleasing plot.