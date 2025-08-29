Hrithik Roshan's ex Sussanne Khan's hefty interior design charges revealed

Sussanne Khan , the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and a successful interior designer, recently spoke about her design business in an interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha. She revealed that her firm charges between ₹1,200 and ₹2,000 per square foot for designing homes. This means it can cost around ₹25-30L to design a 1,500 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale suburbs.

Fee structure 'We charge a flat design fee per square foot' Khan explained her firm's fee structure, saying, "We charge a flat design fee per square foot. We don't take commissions on what clients buy." "For a 2,000 sq ft apartment, depending on the client's budget, location, and choice of materials, fees range from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 per sq ft." "I take 30% upfront before starting work and then create the design. Once they finalize it...we do the work room by room."

Career path Khan faced initial criticism for being a 'celebrity interior designer' Khan started her career with unpaid internships and later worked at her mother's company. She faced criticism when she launched The Charcoal Project, India's first conceptual home store, in 2011. "In the beginning, I faced so much flak. People dismissed me as just another 'celebrity interior designer' because everybody seemed to be becoming one," she recalled.

Business strategy On her 2 main verticals Khan's business has two main verticals: making custom furniture and design products for architects and interior designers, and taking on full-fledged design projects. The firm has shifted from importing materials from Europe and China to local manufacturing in Maharashtra over the past four years. "For the last four years, everything is produced in Maharashtra... Bringing all of those people under the same roof is a lot of money," she said.