GV Prakash Kumar's 'Blackmail' gets new release date

Team and poster of 'Blackmail'

Blackmail brings together a solid team—A Deivakani produces, Sam CS handles music, and Gokul Benoy is behind the camera.

The poster teases a money-driven plot (literally), with Prakash next to a bike labeled "Money."

If you liked Muran's earlier work Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, this one might be worth the wait.