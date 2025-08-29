Next Article
GV Prakash Kumar's 'Blackmail' gets new release date
Heads up, Tamil thriller fans—GV Prakash Kumar's new movie Blackmail is hitting theaters on September 12 instead of the original August date.
The delay happened due to some unavoidable circumstances, according to JDS Film Factory.
Alongside Prakash, you'll see Teju Ashwini in a lead role, with Mu Muran directing.
Team and poster of 'Blackmail'
Blackmail brings together a solid team—A Deivakani produces, Sam CS handles music, and Gokul Benoy is behind the camera.
The poster teases a money-driven plot (literally), with Prakash next to a bike labeled "Money."
If you liked Muran's earlier work Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, this one might be worth the wait.