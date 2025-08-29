Lollapalooza India lineup out: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti to headline

The much-awaited artist lineup for Lollapalooza India 2026 has been announced, with global rock icons Linkin Park and hip-hop sensation Playboi Carti headlining the event. The festival is scheduled to be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 24 and 25 next year, marking the event's fourth edition in India.

Headliners Linkin Park making their debut in India The festival's lineup includes a mix of iconic artists, viral hitmakers, and India's indie pioneers. Linkin Park, celebrated for their distinctive sound and over 100 million albums sold globally, are set to make their debut in India. With multiple GRAMMYs to their name and a legacy that has influenced an entire generation, the band is officially coming to India. Organizers say fans will be battling fiercely for tickets to witness their raw, unmatched sound live.

Hip-hop takeover Other international artists performing at the festival Playboi Carti, famous for cult tracks like Magnolia and Stop Breathing, will also take the stage at the festival. He will be accompanied by his Opium label artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. The lineup further includes global stars such as YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, and Calum Scott.