Lollapalooza India 2026 tickets nearly sell out in 30 minutes

The fourth edition of Lollapalooza India will be held on January 24-25, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The festival will be headlined by the legendary rock band Linkin Park , marking their debut performance in India. Tickets for the event went on sale on Thursday, August 28, 2025, and were sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Tour details 'India has been somewhere we've wanted to play' Linkin Park is set to headline Lollapalooza India 2026 on their From Zero World Tour. The band will perform at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, marking their first-ever live show in India. Mike Shinoda expressed the band's excitement, saying in a statement, "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time." "Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them."

Ticket details Ticket categories for Lollapalooza India 2026 The festival offers a range of ticket options through BookMyShow and lollaindia.com. Fans can choose from General Admission, VIP tickets with exclusive viewing zones, and Lolla Platinum passes. The Platinum option includes perks like air-conditioned lounges and shuttle services. While general admission and VIP tickets sold out quickly, premium categories like Lolla Platinum Weekend EB (₹48,999) and Lolla Platinum Weekend U25 (₹29,999) are still available.