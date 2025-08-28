Next Article
Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi to join Ashneer's 'Rise & Fall?'
Ashneer Grover is hosting a new reality show, "Rise & Fall," dropping on Amazon MX Player this September 6.
The buzz? Seema Sajdeh from "The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" and art patron Shalini Passi are in talks to join, which could bring together Bollywood glamor and high-society influence.
Meanwhile, here's what you need to know about the show
"Rise & Fall" puts 16 contestants into two very different worlds—luxury penthouses for the Rulers, basic digs for the Workers.
It's all about strategy, power struggles, and adapting fast.
The promo teases sharp contrasts and big drama as everyone tries to climb to the top.
Plus, you can stream it free when it launches!