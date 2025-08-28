Did K-pop star PSY abuse medical drugs? Agency denies wrongdoing

LOADING...
By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 28, 2025
02:09 pm
South Korean singer Park Jaesang, popularly known as PSY, has been booked by the Seodaemun Police Station for allegedly violating the Medical Service Act. The allegations that emerged on Wednesday stated that he received prescriptions for psychotropic medications, Xanax and Stilnox, from a general hospital in Seoul since 2022 without undergoing in-person medical examinations. His manager reportedly collected these drugs on his behalf.

Agency admits to lapse in judgment

In response to the allegations, PSY's agency P NATION issued a statement on Thursday. They admitted to lapses in judgment but denied unauthorized prescriptions. "It was clearly a mistake and lapse in judgment to have a prescription sleeping pill collected on his behalf. We sincerely apologize," they said. The agency clarified that PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and takes medication under medical supervision.

Agency clarifies PSY's use of sleeping pills

P NATION defended PSY, stating he has only taken the prescribed dosage as directed by doctors. "His use of sleeping pills has always been under medical supervision, with prescriptions given for the appropriate dosage," they said. The agency added that there were instances where a third party picked up the medication on his behalf, and police are currently investigating this matter.

Police investigating allegations against PSY and doctor

The Seodaemun Police Station has booked both PSY and the university hospital professor, identified only as 'A,' on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act. The cops are investigating allegations that from 2022 until recently, PSY received prescriptions for psychotropic sleep medication at a major Seoul hospital without in-person consultations. The doctor has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the treatment was conducted remotely without any foul play.