Did Taylor-Travis lock this $18M mansion as their marital home?

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly considering an $18 million mansion in Hunting Valley, Ohio, as their potential marital home. The couple was recently spotted dining at JoJo's , a French bistro in Chagrin Falls, close to Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights, leading to speculation about their house-hunting endeavors. Now, it seems they have finalized one house. The estate features a music studio, which could be a major attraction for Swift.

Property details The estate features a music studio The mansion, built in 2018 by architect Charles Fazio and yacht interior designer Ari Loar, is set on a sprawling 61.26 acres. It boasts six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, providing ample space for the couple to host their famous friends and family. The property also features a large dining room for entertaining guests, a wine cellar, a billiards room, and what appears to be a movie theater.

Ownership history The previous owners 'barely lived' in the house The mansion is on the market after its previous owner "passed away during COVID," according to an insider via PageSix. The source added that the couple who built the home had "barely lived at the property" after its completion. This could mean that Swift and Kelce would be moving into a relatively untouched estate.

Lifestyle features For Kelce, the mansion has plenty of NFL retirement perks The mansion also includes a golf simulator, home gym, sauna, and steam room - ideal for Kelce as he considers retirement from the NFL after the upcoming season. For outdoor entertainment, there is a pool, patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The property is located in a densely wooded area that offers additional privacy from prying eyes.

Community perks About Chagrin Falls and its attractions Chagrin Falls, located nearby, is known for its beautiful waterfalls and a variety of restaurants such as 17 River Grille and M Italian. The area also boasts the beloved ice cream parlor Popcorn Shop, a quaint town gazebo, and Fireside Books. Cuyahoga Airport is just 20 minutes away, while Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport is about 30 minutes away. Swift's equestrian background could be catered to by the several equestrian properties in the area.