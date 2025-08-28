R Madhavan, Raashii Khanna to lead 'Bridge': All we know

Film insights

This is what 'Bridge' is about

According to a Peeping Moon report, Bridge revolves around a couple's desperate search for their daughter, who went missing a decade ago. The film is directed by Nidhi Singh Dharma and Nagaraj Diwakar, both of whom are making their directorial debuts with this project. Singh Dharma is known for her writing in Mission Mangal while Diwakar is an acclaimed cinematographer. The shooting has been wrapped up and post-production is currently underway for a late 2025 or early 2026 release.