R Madhavan, Raashii Khanna to lead 'Bridge': All we know
What's the story
R Madhavan is on a roll with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actor has already been a part of three films this year, namely Test, Kesari Chapter 2, and Aap Jaisa Koi. He also has De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhurandhar coming up. Now, he will be seen in a UK-based thriller titled Bridge. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, who was last seen as a journalist in The Sabarmati Report.
Film insights
This is what 'Bridge' is about
According to a Peeping Moon report, Bridge revolves around a couple's desperate search for their daughter, who went missing a decade ago. The film is directed by Nidhi Singh Dharma and Nagaraj Diwakar, both of whom are making their directorial debuts with this project. Singh Dharma is known for her writing in Mission Mangal while Diwakar is an acclaimed cinematographer. The shooting has been wrapped up and post-production is currently underway for a late 2025 or early 2026 release.
Career moves
Other upcoming projects of Khanna
Khanna will soon be seen in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar in his war drama 120 Bahadur, releasing on November 21. She will also be seen in Talaakhon Mein Ek opposite Vikrant Massey. Moreover, she will reprise her role as RBI officer Megha Vyas in Raj & DK's Farzi Season 2. Soha Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Chhorii 2, also plays a pivotal role in Bridge.