Linkin Park coming to India! Lollapalooza tickets go live today
What's the story
In a thrilling announcement, American rock band Linkin Park will be headlining Lollapalooza India 2026 on January 25 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. This marks their debut performance in India as part of their From Zero World Tour. The news was confirmed just before the general ticket sale for Lollapalooza India 2026, which will start at 12:00pm on Thursday via lollaindia.com and BookMyShow.
Band's message
'India has been somewhere we've wanted to play'
Expressing excitement, band member Mike Shinoda said, "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them." The confirmation follows days of speculation among fans after a Bank of Baroda notification casually mentioned Linkin Park during RuPay pre-sales.
Speculation details
Subtle hints about the band's participation
Lollapalooza India's Instagram captions also subtly hinted at the band's participation. One presale post read, "From zero to hundred. Experience the next level of live music at Lolla India 2026," referencing Linkin Park's eighth studio album From Zero. Another post teased, "Come be a part of something," which fans connected to lyrics from The Emptiness Machine.
Festival legacy
About Lollapalooza India
This will be the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, which has seen performances by global superstars such as Sting, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, and Imagine Dragons. The festival has also showcased popular Indian artists like Divine, AP Dhillon, Raghu Dixit, and Prabh Deep. More details about the lineup are still awaited.