'Bigg Boss 19': Farrhana knocks Baseer out of captaincy race

Kunickaa becomes 1st captain of the season

Instead of heading home, Farrhana landed in a secret room where she could still influence what happens inside the house.

Her first big move? She knocked Baseer Ali out of the running for captain during the Merry Go Round task, which left Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Kunickaa Sadanand to battle it out.

In the end, Kunickaa snagged the first captain title—and now all eyes are on her as tensions rise ahead of Salman Khan's "Weekend Ka Vaar."