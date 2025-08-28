Next Article
Madras HC agrees 'Coolie' is too violent for kids
The Madras High Court has agreed with the CBFC's decision to give Rajinikanth's film Coolie an 'A' certificate, meaning only adults can watch it.
Sun TV Network tried to appeal, but the CBFC found the film's violent scenes and smoking/drinking made it unsuitable for anyone under 18, and the court upheld this decision.
CBFC committees reviewed film before awarding 'A' certificate
Both CBFC committees—a five-member examining committee and a 10-member revising committee—reviewed Coolie and found too much violence for a lower rating.
The filmmakers could have cut some scenes to get a U/A certificate, but they chose to keep everything as is.
Coolie was released on August 14, 2025, sticking with its adult-only status.