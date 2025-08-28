Madras HC agrees 'Coolie' is too violent for kids

CBFC committees reviewed film before awarding 'A' certificate

Both CBFC committees—a five-member examining committee and a 10-member revising committee—reviewed Coolie and found too much violence for a lower rating.

The filmmakers could have cut some scenes to get a U/A certificate, but they chose to keep everything as is.

Coolie was released on August 14, 2025, sticking with its adult-only status.