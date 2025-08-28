Next Article
Anurag reveals why 'Nishaanchi' was delayed: 'Sushant picked other projects'
Anurag Kashyap recently shared that Sushant Singh Rajput was initially considered for his film "Nishaanchi," which was announced with him in 2016, but after Sushant chose other projects ("Dil Bechara" and "Drive"), they lost touch and the movie was put on hold.
Now, "Nishaanchi" is finally set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025.
Looking back at Sushant's career
Kashyap said he understood why Sushant left "Hasee Toh Phasee" for a bigger opportunity with YRF's "Shuddh Desi Romance," adding he never held it against him—actors naturally chase their dreams.
After debuting with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013, Sushant made a mark with films like "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story."
His passing in June 2020 still fuels calls for a deeper probe, especially from his family.