Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' 1st look to be screened with 'Param Sundari'
What's the story
The charismatic first look of Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar will be screened in Indian theaters, starting with the release of Param Sundari, which hits theaters on Friday. The two-minute-40-second clip, which received a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), was released digitally earlier this year on Singh's birthday. It will now be attached to the film Param Sundari, reported News18.
Viral sensation
Clip received over 50 million views in just 6 days
The digital release of the first look earlier this year had taken the internet by storm, racking up over 53 million views on YouTube and more than 200 million views across platforms within just six days. The raw and gritty tone of the clip, along with the striking presence of its ensemble cast, was widely praised by audiences. Its theatrical release is likely to further heighten anticipation for the film.
Film details
Dhurandhar, directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film is reportedly based on true events and will showcase the courage of India's special agents in Pakistan. It is set to hit theaters on December 5.