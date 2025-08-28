Next Article
Sharwanand in talks to replace Nithiin in 'Yellamma'
Big switch-up for Yellamma: Nithiin has left the lead role in Venu Yeldandi's upcoming film, which is all about a village deity.
Nani was first approached but also passed on the project.
Now, Sharwanand is reportedly in talks to take over as the main lead.
Keerthy Suresh to still star in film
Even with these casting changes, Keerthy Suresh remains set as the female lead, and music duo Ajay-Atul are still on board for the soundtrack.
The team is working to lock in the cast and keep production moving forward.