Sharwanand in talks to replace Nithiin in 'Yellamma' Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Big switch-up for Yellamma: Nithiin has left the lead role in Venu Yeldandi's upcoming film, which is all about a village deity.

Nani was first approached but also passed on the project.

Now, Sharwanand is reportedly in talks to take over as the main lead.