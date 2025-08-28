'Kalamkaval' teaser: Mammootty looks stunning in high-stakes crime thriller

Teaser breakdown

Teaser doesn't reveal much but piques interest

The teaser, dropped on Thursday, opens with a suspenseful knock on a door, followed by a local man's inquiry: "Neenga yaaru? (Who are you?)." The scene then shifts to a police station, where Azees Nedumangad's character questions someone. His intense expressions suggest he is driven by deep hatred or revenge. Mammootty enters later, casually standing outside a local shop with a cigar in his mouth and piercing gaze.