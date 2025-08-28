'Kalamkaval' teaser: Mammootty looks stunning in high-stakes crime thriller
What's the story
The highly anticipated teaser of Kalamkaval, featuring Malayalam cinema stalwarts Mammootty and Vinayakan, has been released. The film is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose and is being marketed as a high-octane crime action thriller. The teaser hints at an explosive face-off between the two actors.
Teaser breakdown
Teaser doesn't reveal much but piques interest
The teaser, dropped on Thursday, opens with a suspenseful knock on a door, followed by a local man's inquiry: "Neenga yaaru? (Who are you?)." The scene then shifts to a police station, where Azees Nedumangad's character questions someone. His intense expressions suggest he is driven by deep hatred or revenge. Mammootty enters later, casually standing outside a local shop with a cigar in his mouth and piercing gaze.
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Kalamkaval is the debut of director Jose, who previously worked as a writer on Kurup. The film's technical team includes editor Praveen Prabhakar, cinematographer Faisal Ali, and music by Mujeeb Majeed. The first look was released in February and featured Mammootty in an intense avatar. A release date is yet to be locked.