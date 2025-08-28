Ektaa Kapoor warns actors against casting agents misusing her name
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor and her production house, Balaji Telefilms, have issued a warning to aspiring actors. The production house revealed that it has no connection with certain social media accounts, specifically the Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector, who were posing as Balaji insiders. "We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company's name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors," read the statement.
Warning issued
'We urge aspiring talent to exercise caution'
The production house also stressed that all casting for Balaji Telefilms projects is done through official and verified channels. "We urge aspiring talent and the general public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent representations." The warning was shared on the studio's social media accounts as well, with a caption that read, "Important Notice: Any account claiming casting authority outside our official channels is fraudulent."
Career highlights
Meanwhile, Kapoor is busy with her recent projects
Besides addressing fraudulent casting claims, Kapoor has also made headlines for her recent projects. Earlier this month, she revived her iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 17 years. The reboot features Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts since its premiere on July 29. Additionally, Kapoor announced Naagin's seventh season recently.