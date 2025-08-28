Ektaa Kapoor calls out fake accounts posing as casting agents from Balaji

Ektaa Kapoor warns actors against casting agents misusing her name

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:09 am Aug 28, 202511:09 am

What's the story

Ektaa Kapoor and her production house, Balaji Telefilms, have issued a warning to aspiring actors. The production house revealed that it has no connection with certain social media accounts, specifically the Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector, who were posing as Balaji insiders. "We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company's name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors," read the statement.