Netflix's 'Monster' S3 first look: Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein

Netflix 's acclaimed true-crime anthology series Monster is returning with its third season, titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story. This upcoming chapter will explore the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Ed Gein, brought to life by Charlie Hunnam. The show is set in 1950s Wisconsin, where Gein was known for his gruesome acts, including murder, grave robbing, and mutilation. It will premiere on October 3, 2025.

Plot details Netflix describes Gein's life and crimes The upcoming season will explore how a "simple man" became the "most singular ghoul" in history. Netflix describes Gein as a "serial killer," "grave robber," and a "psycho." His crimes were fueled by "isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother." The series will also feature Laurie Metcalf as Gein's mother and Adeline Watkins as a character associated with Gein.

Twitter Post 'Before 'The Silence of the Lambs'...there was Ed' Before The Silence of the Lambs... there was Ed.



Charlie Hunnam stars in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Arriving October 3. pic.twitter.com/BDUKlMiDqc — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2025

Production insights Other cast members and creators The third season of Monster will also feature Olivia Williams and Tom Hollander as Alma Reville and Alfred Hitchcock. Additional confirmed cast members include Vicky Krieps, Joey Pollari, Robin Weigert, Charlie Hall, and Lesley Manville. The series is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who also adapted the cases of Jeffrey Dahmer and Lyle & Erik Menendez.