Madras HC clears way for 'Manushi' release Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

After several months of dispute, the Madras High Court has told the CBFC to certify Manushi—a Tamil film about custodial torture—once its producer, C Vetri Maaran, makes some specific court-mandated cuts.

The movie had been stalled over concerns it painted the State in a bad light and blurred lines between "leftist" and mainstream communism.