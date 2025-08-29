Madras HC clears way for 'Manushi' release
After several months of dispute, the Madras High Court has told the CBFC to certify Manushi—a Tamil film about custodial torture—once its producer, C Vetri Maaran, makes some specific court-mandated cuts.
The movie had been stalled over concerns it painted the State in a bad light and blurred lines between "leftist" and mainstream communism.
Court watched film, suggested edits
On August 24, Justice N Anand Venkatesh watched Manushi privately with CBFC officials and listed out edits needed for approval.
The board originally wanted 37 changes—including removing slang like "saniyan"—but Vetri Maaran pushed back, calling them excessive and unclear.
Film's themes, trailer sparked debate
Starring Andrea Jeremiah, Manushi dives into tough themes like police torture of women accused of terrorism.
Its trailer (dropped by Vijay Sethupathi in April 2024) already got people talking.
This case could shape how bold or political future Indian films are allowed to be.