Tesla's new Model Y Performance does 0-100km/h in 3 seconds
What's the story
Tesla has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Model Y Performance. The new model comes with more power and some design updates. It uses the same 'Performance 4DU' motors as the most powerful Tesla Model 3, producing an impressive 453hp. The car can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of up to 250km/h.
Range details
Impressive range of up to 579km per charge
Despite the major power increase, the Model Y Performance still offers a range close to that of the standard all-wheel drive (AWD) variant. This is thanks to a new 'high-density' battery cell technology. Tesla claims that this model can cover an impressive distance of 579km on a single charge, making it one of the most efficient electric vehicles in its class.
Design upgrades
The EV features adaptive dampers from the Model 3
The Model Y Performance also comes with advanced suspension and aerodynamic design. It features adaptive dampers from the Model 3 Performance, but with a custom tune. The car also has an aero-efficient front bumper, diffuser-style rear bumper, carbon rear spoiler, sports-style 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers for enhanced performance and aesthetics.
Tech features
It comes with a larger, higher-resolution touchscreen
The interior of the Model Y Performance is just as impressive as its exterior. It comes with a larger 16-inch touchscreen, which Tesla claims is its highest resolution screen to date. The front sports seats are heated and ventilated with bigger side bolsters for maximum comfort during long drives.
Production details
The car will be produced in Berlin
The new Model Y Performance will be produced at Tesla's Brandenburg factory near Berlin. It will first launch in Europe and the Middle East before being made available in other markets. The starting price for this high-performance electric vehicle is £61,990 (approximately $83,630). Deliveries are expected to begin from October this year, making it an exciting addition to Tesla's already impressive lineup of electric vehicles.