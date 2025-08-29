Tesla's new Model Y Performance does 0-100km/h in 3 seconds

Tesla has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Model Y Performance. The new model comes with more power and some design updates. It uses the same 'Performance 4DU' motors as the most powerful Tesla Model 3, producing an impressive 453hp. The car can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of up to 250km/h.

Range details Impressive range of up to 579km per charge Despite the major power increase, the Model Y Performance still offers a range close to that of the standard all-wheel drive (AWD) variant. This is thanks to a new 'high-density' battery cell technology. Tesla claims that this model can cover an impressive distance of 579km on a single charge, making it one of the most efficient electric vehicles in its class.

Design upgrades The EV features adaptive dampers from the Model 3 The Model Y Performance also comes with advanced suspension and aerodynamic design. It features adaptive dampers from the Model 3 Performance, but with a custom tune. The car also has an aero-efficient front bumper, diffuser-style rear bumper, carbon rear spoiler, sports-style 21-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers for enhanced performance and aesthetics.

Tech features It comes with a larger, higher-resolution touchscreen The interior of the Model Y Performance is just as impressive as its exterior. It comes with a larger 16-inch touchscreen, which Tesla claims is its highest resolution screen to date. The front sports seats are heated and ventilated with bigger side bolsters for maximum comfort during long drives.