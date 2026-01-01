India's GST collections in December rise 6% to ₹1.74 trillion

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for December 2025 have witnessed a year-on-year growth of 6.1%, amounting to ₹1.74 trillion. This is an increase from the ₹1.64 trillion collected in December 2024, official data released on Thursday showed. The total GST refunds for the month also saw a significant rise of 30.9% YoY, amounting to ₹28,980 crore as compared to ₹22,138 crore in December 2024.

Revenue growth Gross domestic GST revenue and tax from imports increase The gross domestic GST revenue for December 2025 grew by 1.2% to ₹1.22 trillion, compared to ₹1.21 trillion in December 2024. Meanwhile, tax from imports saw a 19.7% increase year-on-year, amounting to ₹51,977 crore as of December 2025 against ₹43,438 crore in December 2024. The net GST revenue for the month stood at ₹1.45 trillion—up by a modest 2.2% YoY from December 2024's figure of ₹1.42 trillion.

Cumulative growth GST collections for April-December 2025 period For the April-December 2025 period, gross GST revenues totaled ₹16.50 trillion, an increase of 8.6% from ₹15.19 trillion collected during the same period in 2024. MS Mani of Deloitte India attributed this growth to increased consumption and volume growth in many businesses. He emphasized that gross collection growth is a more reliable indicator than net GST collections as refunds during a month are not necessarily related to economic activities in the previous month.