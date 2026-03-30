India's industrial output rises 5.2% year-on-year in February

India's industrial output witnessed a jump in February 2026, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing by 5.2% year-on-year. This is an increase from the 4.8% growth recorded in January, according to government data released on March 30. The rise was mainly driven by a robust performance in the manufacturing sector, despite modest gains in mining and electricity sectors.

Sector performance India's manufacturing grows 6% in February The manufacturing sector witnessed a growth of 6% in February, outpacing other core segments that recorded steady but slower gains. Mining output increased by 3.1%, while electricity generation saw a rise of 2.3% during the month under review. In absolute terms, the IIP stood at 159 in February 2026, up from 151.1 in the same month last year, indicating continued expansion in industrial activity across sectors.

Industry groups 14 Indian manufacturing groups showed growth In the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups at the two-digit NIC level recorded positive growth in February. The top contributors were basic metals (13.2%), motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (14.9%), and machinery and equipment (n.e.c.) (10.2%). The growth in basic metals was aided by higher output of MS slabs, flat products of alloy steel, and steel pipes and tubes.

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