₹10L to ₹1cr: This gold fund delivered 950% since launch

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, India's oldest gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), has given a whopping 950% return since its launch in July 2007. An investment of ₹10 lakh made 18 years ago is now worth over ₹1 crore. The stellar performance comes as gold prices hit record highs globally and in India , amid inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and de-dollarization trends.

Market trends Gold hits new highs globally Gold has hit new highs, crossing ₹1.22 lakh per 10gm in India's futures market and trading above $4,000 per ounce globally. This trend is backed by American billionaire Ray Dalio's advice to allocate about 15% of an investor's portfolio to gold as an "excellent diversifier." He stressed that equities and other traditional investments are heavily credit-dependent, making gold a strong hedge against potential downturns.

Fund performance Gold BeES has grown at a healthy CAGR of 13.5% Since its inception, Gold BeES has grown at a healthy CAGR of 13.5% over 18 years. The fund now manages nearly ₹24,000 crore of investor money and is up over 56% in the last year alone. Its stellar performance is reminiscent of past periods such as the dot-com bust, the 2008 financial crisis, and the COVID-19 shock in 2020, when investors flocked to safe-haven assets like gold.

Investor behavior Record inflows into Indian gold ETFs Indian gold ETFs have seen record inflows of $2.18 billion this year, surpassing all previous annual records. This comes as local gold prices have surged 60% year-to-date after a 21% gain last year. The recent price surge is attributed to rising de-dollarization trends, with countries such as China and Russia increasing their gold reserves as part of their central bank reserves.