India's private sector growth accelerates in April

India 's private sector activity gained momentum in April, with a strong performance from the manufacturing sector. The HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 58.3 in April, up from 57 in March. This was driven by capacity expansion, improved demand conditions, higher inflows of new work, and increased investment in technology. The composite PMI combines manufacturing and services indices with readings above 50 indicating expansion.

Sector performance Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.9 The manufacturing PMI rose to 55.9 in April from 53.9 in March, indicating a strong expansion in output and new orders. The services PMI also improved marginally to 57.9 from 57.5, signaling steady growth but at a slower pace than the factory sector. "Manufacturing led the upturn, with faster growth in output and new orders," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Business strategies Cost pressures continued to mount The survey also revealed that firms are building buffer stocks to manage uncertainties around the longevity of the supply-side shock. Inventories of finished goods and inputs increased alongside a rise in purchasing activity. However, cost pressures continued to mount in April due to higher prices of fuel, gas, oil, and raw materials. "Input cost pressures remained elevated, and firms passed through part of the increase via higher selling prices," said Bhandari.

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