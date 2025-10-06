India's services sector growth slows as demand cools

India's services sector growth has slowed down in September, with the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to 60.9 from August's 15-year high of 62.9. The decline is mainly attributed to weaker overseas orders, although new business growth remained strong despite a slight decrease from August. However, despite this moderation, business activity remained robust and optimism for the year ahead improved to a six-month high.

Growth factors Buoyant demand, tech investment drive robust growth Despite the slowdown from August's multi-year high growth, business activity in India's services sector continued to expand robustly. This was the second-highest expansion in 13 months. Firms attributed this sustained growth to buoyant demand and tech investment. However, some companies did report facing challenges due to increased competition and cost-control measures.

Export challenges Weaker overseas orders, price competition challenges The index tracking international demand for Indian services has weakened significantly, with export orders rising at the slowest pace since March. Companies have cited price competition from overseas providers as a major factor restraining growth in foreign sales. Despite these challenges, business confidence regarding the year ahead improved to a six-month high, driven by planned advertising campaigns and expected efficiency gains.

Employment trends Employment growth remains modest, cost pressures ease Employment growth in India's services sector remained modest in September, with less than 5% of surveyed companies reporting new hiring. Both input cost pressures and price increases charged by service providers eased from August. Firms passed on extra costs to their consumers at the shallowest rate since March, indicating a more stable economic environment for businesses.