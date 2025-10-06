Eli Lilly to invest $1B in India for local drug production
Eli Lilly, the American pharma giant, recently announced it's putting over $1 billion into India.
The goal? To ramp up local production of key medicines for obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, and autoimmune diseases—teaming up with Indian drug makers to make it happen.
Setting up a manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad
Until now, Lilly has relied on outsourcing in India without owning any facilities. That's changing: the company is setting up a manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad.
This new center will manage partnerships and bring in experts to boost local production.
Lilly's global expansion and the Indian generics challenge
This move is part of Eli Lilly's wider global push—including a massive $27 billion US expansion plan announced recently.
With demand for drugs like Mounjaro soaring—especially as obesity rates rise—the company wants to avoid supply hiccups and stay ahead as competition from Indian generics heats up next year.