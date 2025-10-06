Next Article
Gold prices soar to new heights: What's driving the surge
Business
Gold keeps climbing—24K gold in India is now at ₹12,100 per gram. Globally, prices are around $3,940 an ounce.
The big driver? More people and institutions are turning to gold as economic uncertainty lingers.
Economic uncertainty fuels gold's rise
With so much market unpredictability, gold is becoming a go-to safe haven for investors looking to diversify.
Goldman Sachs even thinks gold could hit $4,300 an ounce by December 2026.
Global trends show gold's bright future
Western investors have poured money into gold ETFs (up 109 tons just last month), central banks are buying again after a pause, and speculation is adding fuel.
All signs point to gold staying strong for the next few years.