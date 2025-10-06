Gold prices soar to new heights: What's driving the surge

With so much market unpredictability, gold is becoming a go-to safe haven for investors looking to diversify. Goldman Sachs even thinks gold could hit $4,300 an ounce by December 2026.

Global trends show gold's bright future

Western investors have poured money into gold ETFs (up 109 tons just last month), central banks are buying again after a pause, and speculation is adding fuel.

All signs point to gold staying strong for the next few years.