Bank of Maharashtra's Q2 credit, deposits jump 16.87%, 12.13%

The bank's total business grew to ₹5.64 lakh crore, and its credit-deposit ratio jumped from 78.72% to 82.05%. That means they're putting more of your deposits to work as loans, which is usually a good sign for growth and stability.

Better CASA ratio means more cheap funds for lending

Strong advances (loans out) at ₹2.54 lakh crore and a better CASA ratio mean the bank has more cheap funds for lending—helping it expand even further in FY26.

All this points to a solid financial position and steady momentum going forward.