Bank of Maharashtra's Q2 credit, deposits jump 16.87%, 12.13%
Bank of Maharashtra just posted strong numbers for July-September 2024, with credit up by 16.87% to ₹2.54 lakh crore and deposits rising 12.13% to ₹3.09 lakh crore compared to last year.
The bank's CASA ratio—a sign of how much money comes from low-cost accounts—also improved to 50.35%.
Total business, credit-deposit ratio
The bank's total business grew to ₹5.64 lakh crore, and its credit-deposit ratio jumped from 78.72% to 82.05%.
That means they're putting more of your deposits to work as loans, which is usually a good sign for growth and stability.
Better CASA ratio means more cheap funds for lending
Strong advances (loans out) at ₹2.54 lakh crore and a better CASA ratio mean the bank has more cheap funds for lending—helping it expand even further in FY26.
All this points to a solid financial position and steady momentum going forward.