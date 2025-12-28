India's start-up ecosystem raised $11B in 2025
What's the story
India's start-up ecosystem attracted $10.5 billion in funding in 2025. However, the number of deals decreased significantly as investors became more selective about their risk-taking. The trend highlights a stark contrast with the US market, where AI-driven capital concentration has been prevalent. According to Tracxn data, the number of start-up funding rounds fell by nearly 39% from last year to 1,518 deals.
Funding breakdown
Seed-stage funding sees a sharp decline
The total funding also witnessed a modest decline of over 17% to $10.5 billion. However, this decline wasn't uniform across all stages of funding. Seed-stage funding took a major hit, falling to $1.1 billion in 2025, a 30% drop from last year, as investors became more cautious about experimental investments. Late-stage funding also cooled off, dropping to $5.5 billion, a 26% fall from last year, amid tougher scrutiny on scale, profitability and exit prospects.
Resilient early-stage
Early-stage funding shows resilience in 2025
Despite the overall decline in funding, early-stage funding remained resilient. It rose to $3.9 billion, a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn, noted that "the capital deployment focus has increased toward early-stage start-ups." She emphasized a growing confidence in founders who can showcase a stronger product-market fit and revenue visibility even amid tighter funding conditions.
AI funding
AI start-ups in India raised $643 million in 2025
AI start-ups in India raised just over $643 million across 100 deals in 2025, a modest 4.1% increase from the previous year. The capital was mainly spread across early and early-growth stages. Early-stage AI funding totaled $273.3 million while late-stage rounds raised $260 million, reflecting investor preference for application-led businesses over capital-intensive model development.
Investment trends
Venture capital shifts toward manufacturing and deep-tech sectors
Venture capital is increasingly flowing into manufacturing and deep-tech sectors, where India faces less global capital competition. Rahul Taneja, a partner at Lightspeed, said AI start-ups made up about 30-40% of deals in India in 2025. He also noted a parallel surge in consumer-facing companies as India's urban population demands faster on-demand services, categories that reflect local economics rather than any lack of ambition among founders or investors.
Government involvement
Indian government announces significant funding initiatives
The Indian government also made its presence felt in the start-up ecosystem in 2025. New Delhi announced a $1.15 billion Fund of Funds in January to improve capital access for start-ups. This was followed by a ₹1 trillion ($12 billion) Research, Development and Innovation scheme for energy transition, quantum computing, robotics, space tech, biotech and AI, using long-term loans, equity infusion and allocations to deep-tech funds.