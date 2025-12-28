India's start-up ecosystem raised $11B in 2025

India 's start-up ecosystem attracted $10.5 billion in funding in 2025. However, the number of deals decreased significantly as investors became more selective about their risk-taking. The trend highlights a stark contrast with the US market, where AI-driven capital concentration has been prevalent. According to Tracxn data, the number of start-up funding rounds fell by nearly 39% from last year to 1,518 deals.

Funding breakdown Seed-stage funding sees a sharp decline The total funding also witnessed a modest decline of over 17% to $10.5 billion. However, this decline wasn't uniform across all stages of funding. Seed-stage funding took a major hit, falling to $1.1 billion in 2025, a 30% drop from last year, as investors became more cautious about experimental investments. Late-stage funding also cooled off, dropping to $5.5 billion, a 26% fall from last year, amid tougher scrutiny on scale, profitability and exit prospects.

Resilient early-stage Early-stage funding shows resilience in 2025 Despite the overall decline in funding, early-stage funding remained resilient. It rose to $3.9 billion, a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Neha Singh, co-founder of Tracxn, noted that "the capital deployment focus has increased toward early-stage start-ups." She emphasized a growing confidence in founders who can showcase a stronger product-market fit and revenue visibility even amid tighter funding conditions.

AI funding AI start-ups in India raised $643 million in 2025 AI start-ups in India raised just over $643 million across 100 deals in 2025, a modest 4.1% increase from the previous year. The capital was mainly spread across early and early-growth stages. Early-stage AI funding totaled $273.3 million while late-stage rounds raised $260 million, reflecting investor preference for application-led businesses over capital-intensive model development.

Investment trends Venture capital shifts toward manufacturing and deep-tech sectors Venture capital is increasingly flowing into manufacturing and deep-tech sectors, where India faces less global capital competition. Rahul Taneja, a partner at Lightspeed, said AI start-ups made up about 30-40% of deals in India in 2025. He also noted a parallel surge in consumer-facing companies as India's urban population demands faster on-demand services, categories that reflect local economics rather than any lack of ambition among founders or investors.