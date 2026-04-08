India's trade deficit swells on gold import surge, weak exports

India's trade balance took a hit in early 2026, with imports surging while exports remained largely stagnant. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced this during the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. He said that India's merchandise exports contracted by a marginal 0.2% year-on-year in January and February due to weak demand from major global markets amid geopolitical tensions.

Import increase Gold imports widen trade deficit In stark contrast to the export slowdown, imports witnessed a massive spike of over 22%. This was mainly due to a surge in gold imports, which has considerably widened India's trade deficit. The RBI Governor said that the gap between imports and exports has put pressure on India's external sector, with high gold demand being a key driver for the import surge.

Export challenges Geopolitical uncertainties, shipping disruptions affect export momentum Malhotra attributed the weak export performance to a mix of factors, including weakening global demand, contraction in major export destinations, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Disruptions in key shipping routes and higher freight and insurance costs due to the West Asia conflict have further affected export momentum. The RBI also flagged a broader slowdown in global trade in 2026 compared to last year.

Advertisement