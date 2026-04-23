India's ultra-rich population surges; billionaires to rise 51% by 2030

India's ultra-wealthy population is growing at a rapid pace. The country has now become the sixth-largest in terms of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI), according to a Knight Frank report. In 2026, India had 19,877 UHNWIs—those with a net worth of over $30 million—accounting for 2.8% of the global UHNWI population. This figure is expected to grow by a whopping 27% to reach an estimated 25,217 by 2031.

Billionaire boom Billionaire boom in India India's billionaire population has also seen a massive increase of 58% over the past five years, bringing the total to 207 in 2026. This makes India the third-largest country in terms of billionaires, after the US (914) and China (485). The number is expected to rise by another 51% to reach an estimated 313 by 2031, according to Knight Frank's projections.

Wealth distribution Wealth dispersion across cities Mumbai is still the wealth capital of India, hosting 35.4% of the country's ultra-rich population. However, this share has come down from 41.3% in 2015, indicating a gradual dispersion of wealth across other cities such as Delhi (22.8%), Bengaluru (10.6%), Hyderabad (6.3%) and Chennai (4.8%) over the past decade.

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