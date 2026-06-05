India seeks up to 200 SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft

United Aircraft Corporation teams with HAL

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation is teaming up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to possibly produce these jets locally:

First Indian-made planes could roll out in about three years, aiming for 20 to 40 per year. There's also talk of making the Il-114-300 here.

Meanwhile, a private Indian company, Flamingo Aerospace, is hoping to buy six planes directly.

All this fits into a bigger push by both countries (highlighted by President Putin) to work together on aerospace projects like fighter jets and defense systems.