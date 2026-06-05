India seeks up to 200 SJ-100 and Il-114-300 aircraft
India is looking to buy and build up to 200 Russian regional aircraft, with talks centering on the SJ-100 jet and Il-114-300 turboprop.
The move comes as Indian airlines look for more short-haul options, and discussions happened during a big economic forum in Russia earlier this week.
United Aircraft Corporation teams with HAL
Russia's United Aircraft Corporation is teaming up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to possibly produce these jets locally:
First Indian-made planes could roll out in about three years, aiming for 20 to 40 per year. There's also talk of making the Il-114-300 here.
Meanwhile, a private Indian company, Flamingo Aerospace, is hoping to buy six planes directly.
All this fits into a bigger push by both countries (highlighted by President Putin) to work together on aerospace projects like fighter jets and defense systems.