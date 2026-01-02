Indian IPO boom: How 2025 became the biggest year ever

The year 2025 witnessed an unprecedented Initial Public Offering (IPO) boom in India, with companies across sectors raising a record $22 billion. The surge was largely driven by strong domestic investor demand, despite muted broader stock market activity. The momentum is likely to continue into 2026, with several large offerings already in the pipeline.

Record filings Over 200 companies filed for IPOs in 2025 Despite a challenging year for Indian equities, the IPO rush didn't slow down. More than 200 companies received regulatory approval or filed draft prospectuses in 2025, the highest count in nearly three decades. September alone saw 25 companies list on India's main exchanges, making it the busiest month since 1997.

Market highlights Notable IPOs and market performance Among the standout debuts of 2025 were Tata Capital Ltd.'s $1.7 billion IPO and LG Electronics India's $1.3 billion listing. Urban Company Ltd.'s IPO also drew attention, with demand exceeding shares on offer by over 100 times. Despite slower earnings growth and weaker sentiment, Indian equities are on track for a 10th consecutive annual gain, albeit returns have lagged global peers.

Capital trends Domestic capital dominates the IPO landscape A defining feature of the 2025 IPO boom was the dominance of domestic capital. Indian investors accounted for about 75% of IPO demand, up from roughly 57% in 2021. Mutual funds and insurers drove much of this demand with systematic investment plans (SIPs) bringing in about $3 billion a month while insurers, pension funds and family offices added another $1-2 billion.