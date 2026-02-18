India should build AI applications, not just use them: Koneru
Kore.ai CEO Raj Koneru wants India to move beyond just using AI—he believes the country should focus on building its own AI applications.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said, "I believe it is an AI application mountain that India can excel in," highlighting the huge potential for Indian talent to lead in this space.
Training is crucial for India to lead in AI
Koneru pointed out that India's real strength is its pool of professionals who can actually create new tools and solutions, not just adopt what others have built.
He thinks investing in training—starting from schools all the way to big companies—is key for India to become a true global player in AI.
India's ambitious $200 billion AI push
India is planning significant AI investments, with a strategy covering everything from apps and data centers to energy needs.
The government's IndiaAI Mission will roll out 38,000 GPUs for top-notch computing power, hoping to unlock $1.7 trillion in economic impact.
Karnataka alone already hosts nearly 40% of India's Gen-AI startups, showing how fast things are moving.