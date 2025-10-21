India smartphone shipments rise 3% YoY in Q3 2025: Report

Apple joins top 5 brands for the 1st time

Apple hit a milestone with its highest-ever India shipments—4.9 million phones—grabbing a 10% market share and joining the top five brands for the first time.

This boost came from smaller cities and discounts on older iPhones.

Vivo led the pack overall with a 20% share, thanks to a wide product range and strong retail programs.

Samsung held onto second place but felt the heat in entry-level phones.