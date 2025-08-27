Next Article
India targets 40 countries to offset US tariff impact
With the US hitting Indian exports with a steep 50% tariff starting August 27, 2025, India is shifting gears—now targeting 40 countries like the UK, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Australia to keep its textile industry moving.
The US move impacts over $48 billion in goods across textiles, gems, jewelry, footwear, chemicals, and machinery.
India aims to boost presence in these markets
India wants to boost its presence as a go-to for sustainable textiles in these massive markets (which together import over $590 billion in textiles each year), since it currently holds just a small slice—about 5-6%.
Backed by government support and fresh trade deals like the India-UK FTA, India is working to connect its production hubs to new buyers and stay resilient in a changing global market.