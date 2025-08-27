India to add 15,000 senior living homes by 2030: Report
India is gearing up to add nearly 15,000 new senior living homes by 2030, according to a fresh report from the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) and JLL India.
That's a huge leap from just over 7,000 units in 2014 to more than 22,000 by mid-2025—and it'll take about ₹26,000 crore in investment.
Big gap remains in what seniors need and what's available
If things pick up and there's better policy support, the sector could see up to 34,600 homes by 2030 (with an even bigger ₹50,100 crore investment).
But even with all this building, there's still a big gap between what seniors need and what's available—thanks to changing families and more people living longer.
India's over-60 population is booming
India's over-60 population is booming—from about 162 million in 2025 to nearly 192 million by 2030. By mid-century? That number could double.
As more seniors want independent lifestyles and wellness-focused communities (instead of traditional setups), this shift is opening up new opportunities for jobs, innovation, and how we think about aging in cities.